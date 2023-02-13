Man's body found outside southeast Houston business after being there for several days, police say

Homicide detectives said it appeared the body had been there for several days, although it's unclear what led to the man's death.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in southeast Houston on Monday, according to police.

Houston Police Department officers reported that the body was discovered outside a business at 11408 Martin Luther King Boulevard near Selinsky Road at about 7:10 a.m.

Authorities said it appeared the body had been there for several days.

Police have yet to release any information about the man.

His cause of death is also currently unknown.

You can track crime and safety across Houston and in your neighborhood with ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker.