A woman was found dead south of I-10 in Abilene at Wayside after police responded to a crash, but they say she was possibly beaten.

Investigation underway after woman's body found in ditch near damaged car south of I-10, police say

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- A death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in a ditch in northeast Houston on Saturday, according to police.

A reported major accident prompted heavy police presence south of I-10 at Abilene and Wayside.

Although details are limited, the Houston Police Department told Eyewitness News that they responded to the crash at about 4:30 a.m.

Investigators said they found a damaged car after Wayside and into a neighborhood in Abilene.

Officers found the woman's body on the side of the road and believe she may have been beaten, but they are not sure if her injuries are from the accident.

Authorities told ABC13 that they could not confirm whether or not her death was a homicide.

Eyewitness News crews spotted detectives interviewing a man inside one of the police vehicles, but are not exactly sure what his involvement may be.

