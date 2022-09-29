Body found in school dumpster at Austin Middle School in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston police detectives are investigating after a body was found inside a school dumpster on Thursday.

As of lunchtime, the scene at Austin Middle School, located at 15th Street and Avenue N, is still active with officers there from both Galveston PD and Galveston ISD police.

Galveston ISD communications director Stephanie Fontenot couldn't comment on the investigation, but said that it was not affecting operations at the campus.

Authorities have not provided further details on the investigation.

ABC13 has a crew on the way to the scene. This story will be updated with more information as soon as it becomes available.