Body found dumped in landfill in SW Harris County

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a landfill area in southwest Harris County where they say a body was found.

Authorities responded to reports of a body found Wednesday afternoon at the Lone Star Disposal and Recycling Facility, which is off of the Sam Houston Parkway and Hiram Clarke.

Since the discovery, the body has been placed under a covered bay.

It is unknown how long the body has been at the scene and authorities are still investigating.



