Body found in Buffalo Bayou in downtown Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A body was found in Buffalo Bayou Thursday in downtown Houston, according to police.

In a tweet posted by Houston police, detectives responded to the 1000 block of Commerce Street near San Jacinto.



A security guard patrolling the area said he called 911 about seeing someone floating in the water near Congress and Main.

"All I could see was the head and part of the face," he said. "It was sideways and it was floating away so I couldn't really see the face. The body wasn't real dark, like a body is supposed to be. I couldn't tell what it was."

When firefighters arrived, they pulled the body from the water.

"When I saw [the body], I called 911," said the guard, who told ABC13 the body appeared to be that of a male. "I reported the body floating, and they responded pretty quick."

The identity of the victim has not been released by authorities.
