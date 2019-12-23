Body found face down in bayou, cause of death unknown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found in a bayou in the 15300 block of Rockwell Blvd. near West Bend St.
A couple was walking their dog when they discovered the body in the water around 2 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.
A dive team was called in to make the recovery. The body appears to be that of a man wearing a gray shirt, police said.
It wasn't clear whether the death was accidental or if foul play was involved.
