Man found dead with gunshot wounds in vacant lot near Humble

According to Houston police, a man was found shot and killed at 20919 Birnam Wood Blvd. near Aldine Westfield around 7:30 a.m.
The vacant lot is located at the end of a dead-end road.
ABC13 crews at the scene said the body was behind a Chevy Tahoe in the lot. The Tahoe reportedly had paper plates.
It was unclear exactly how long the man had been there.
The victim had not been identified.
Our homicide detectives are en route to 20919 Birnam Wood Blvd near Aldine Westfield Rd. for a male found fatally shot in a vacant lot about 7:30 am.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 5, 2022
No other information is known at this time.#hounews pic.twitter.com/AYCTcbnQXX