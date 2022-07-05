body found

Man found dead with gunshot wounds in vacant lot near Humble

Man found shot to death in vacant lot near Humble

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a body was found in a vacant lot near the Humble area on Tuesday morning.

According to Houston police, a man was found shot and killed at 20919 Birnam Wood Blvd. near Aldine Westfield around 7:30 a.m.

The vacant lot is located at the end of a dead-end road.

ABC13 crews at the scene said the body was behind a Chevy Tahoe in the lot. The Tahoe reportedly had paper plates.

It was unclear exactly how long the man had been there.

The victim had not been identified.

