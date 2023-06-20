Witnesses see gray SUV speed off after man's body dumped in yard of SE Houston home, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are trying to figure out what happened to a 35-year-old man before, as witnesses said, his body was removed from an SUV and dumped in a front yard during the daytime Monday.

The Houston Police Department gave word on Tuesday of an investigation at 5922 Doulton Drive, which is in the South Park neighborhood on the city's southeast side.

Police received calls about the body at noon time. HPD's Homicide Division detectives said a victim was found unresponsive with either an apparent gunshot or stab wound.

Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing the victim being removed from a gray SUV and dumped at the residence, HPD wrote in a news release. The vehicle then took off.

Despite the witness account, police did not immediately release suspect descriptors.

Police are urging anyone with information on the case to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

While police were unable to say for sure whether the victim was truly wounded in South Park, ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows four homicides over the last 12 months in the area.

Data also showed homicide totals of seven for 2022, eight for 2021, seven for 2020, and six for 2019 in the designated area home to 21,000 people.

