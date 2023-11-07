Galveston community mourns death of Bobby Moody: 'He will be missed by all that knew him'

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A recognized icon in the Galveston community has reportedly died on Tuesday.

Robert L. Moody Sr., also known as Bobby Moody, served for three decades as a trustee and financial strategist for the Moody Foundation and retired in 2015. It's unclear how he died.

Galveston Deputy City Manager Dan Buckley was among those in the community who shared their respects on Tuesday following Moody's death:

"We were saddened to learn of Robert Moody Sr.'s passing. His contributions to this island - both in business and philanthropy - have shaped and changed it for the better, and his legacy is visible throughout the island from the Moody Foundation's enduring support for education, arts, parks, and social services. Our condolences and thoughts are with his family and friends as they grieve his death.

The passing of Robert L. Moody (Bobby Moody) this morning is sad news to many in Galveston and he will be missed by all that knew him. Many of us knew him personally and "Big Bobby" as we knew him was a visible business leader and family man that always called Galveston home. He raised his family here, started and grew businesses here and led the vast Moody Empire from his office at Moody National Bank. He and his family were common fixtures at school functions, social events, and he never hesitated to speak to anyone wishing to engage in conversation. Our prayers go out to the Moody family, and we know that Big Bobby is now in a better place."

Prominent Houston businessman Tilman Fertitta also shared the following statement:

"As a child growing up in Galveston, I respected Bobby Moody and recognized him as a Galveston icon. Later in life, even when we were at odds, I always regarded Bobby as a formidable adversary known for his tenacity and grit. The Island has lost a true island champion. He has left a legacy of a wonderful family who will continue the Moody's impact on Galveston and Texas for generations."

The Moody Foundation continues to fund projects and programs across Texas.