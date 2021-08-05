Suspect accused of shooting Corpus Christi officer now in custody, police say

You may have seen an alert on your phone or a sign on the freeway. Police across Texas began a search for Joshua Powell, who they said shot Corpus Christi police Officer Manuel Dominguez.
The Texas Department of Public Safety submitted a Blue Alert for his location. He was last seen in Corpus Christi at about 2:14 p.m. Wednesday.
An attempted capital murder warrant was been issued for 20-year-old Powell's arrest and he was given a $1 million bond.
By Thursday evening, Corpus Christi police said Powell had been taken into custody. No further information was released.
BREAKING: Joshua Powell is in custody. We will provide more details are they are made available for release.— Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) August 5, 2021
Blue Alerts are issued for people who have either killed or seriously injured a law enforcement officer.
At last check, officer Dominguez was in stable condition.
If you have seen Joshua Powell, call @CorpusChristiPD ⬇️ https://t.co/Kapvvol6i9— TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) August 5, 2021
He was shot Wednesday afternoon while responding to a disturbance. Dominguez is a 20-year veteran of the Corpus Christi Police Department.