Suspect accused of shooting Corpus Christi officer now in custody, police say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect at the center of a Blue Alert is now in custody, according to Corpus Christi police.You may have seen an alert on your phone or a sign on the freeway. Police across Texas began a search for Joshua Powell, who they said shot Corpus Christi police Officer Manuel Dominguez.The Texas Department of Public Safety submitted a Blue Alert for his location. He was last seen in Corpus Christi at about 2:14 p.m. Wednesday.An attempted capital murder warrant was been issued for 20-year-old Powell's arrest and he was given a $1 million bond.By Thursday evening, Corpus Christi police said Powell had been taken into custody. No further information was released.Blue Alerts are issued for people who have either killed or seriously injured a law enforcement officer.At last check, officer Dominguez was in stable condition.He was shot Wednesday afternoon while responding to a disturbance. Dominguez is a 20-year veteran of the Corpus Christi Police Department.