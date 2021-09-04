black-owned business

Market showcasing Black-owned businesses opens 1st retail store in Pearland

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Market of Black-owned businesses opens 1st Pearland store

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- BLCK Market, dubbed the nation's largest monthly gathering of Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs, opened its first retail store in Pearland.

J.O. Malone, the founder and CEO of BLCK Market, said he wanted to create a place where local Black-owned businesses could showcase their talent. After breaking ground in 2017, Malone said the demand pushed them to grow.

SEE RELATED STORY: How you can support black-owned businesses in Houston

"It just became bigger and bigger," Malone said. "The community wanted more. From first Fridays to second Saturdays."

When the pandemic hit in March of 2020, Malone said they had to pivot the marketplace online. On Saturday, Malone and his wife opened the first retail store in Pearland Town Center, showcasing 25 local vendors.

"It's that in-person touch, that experience that you get when you shop BLK Market," Malone said. "The people, the stories, the vendors, the quality products."

In the store, there are videos from the business owners, telling their stories and why they started their business. Malone said they are looking to expand and hope that the vendors will continue to grow and be able to open their own store.

"Being here in Pearland, my hometown, where I was born and raised," Malone said. "Being in Pearland Town Center, where they are so accepting of us and in what we do and what we stand for, it's just a beautiful thing."

SEE RELATED STORY: Houston leads the way as a top metro for minority-owned startups

For updates on this story, follow Roxie Bustamante on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingpearlandentrepreneurshipbusinesssmall businessblack owned businessshopping
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLACK-OWNED BUSINESS
Selfie Clubhouse lets you strike a pose with 30 unique backdrops
Black woman-owned bookstore in Chicago
Black People Will Swim breaks stereotypes one pool at a time
Schweet Cheesecake 'close to perfection'
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News