How you can support black-owned businesses in Houston

As Black Lives Matter-protests continue in response to incidents of police brutality and the killing of George Floyd, black communities seek justice from those in power and asking authorities to listen.
They are also asking for tangible action from the cities they live in.
The Houston community can be a catalyst to such change by supporting black-owned businesses.
Here's a list of African American businesses in the Houston-area that ABC13 has covered through our positive content platform - Localish:
- Burns BBQ