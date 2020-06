How you can support black-owned businesses in Houston

Burns BBQ

EMBED >More News Videos Have you ever craved a 10 lb baked potato?

EMBED >More News Videos Turkey Leg Hut in Houston proves it is worth the wait

EMBED >More News Videos Missouri City teen's wing sauce business is hot stuff

EMBED >More News Videos When you eat at Triple J's Smokehouse, you're family!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "How can I help?" It's a sentiment humans are sharing during a time of uncertainty.As Black Lives Matter-protests continue in response to incidents of police brutality and the killing of George Floyd, black communities seek justice from those in power and asking authorities to listen.They are also asking for tangible action from the cities they live in.The Houston community can be a catalyst to such change by supporting black-owned businesses.Here's a list of African American businesses in the Houston-area that ABC13 has covered through our positive content platform - Localish