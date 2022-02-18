prison

Stuart Mouchantaf sentenced to 12 years in Rice University football player's overdose death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Rice University football player was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in federal prison in connection to the carfentanil overdose death of teammate, Blain Padgett.

Stuart Mouchantaf, a 27-year-old Katy resident, plead guilty Feb. 20, 2020 to charges related to giving Padgett a deadly synthetic opioid, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

On Thursday, Mouchantaf's attorney said he will get two years credit for his time served.

In March of 2018, Padgett didn't show up to football practice, and authorities later found his body in the 1900 block of Norfolk. An autopsy determined Padgett's cause of death resulted from taking pills laced with fentanyl.

As for Mouchantaf, he will remain in custody pending a transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future, according to authorities.
