Will Wagner, son of Houston's legendary closer, digs in at Astros spring training in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (KTRK) -- During his incredible career as a relief pitcher, Billy Wagner saved 225 games for the Astros. That total is more than any other pitcher in team history, and a major reason that "Billy the Kid" is a member of the Astros Hall of Fame.
His son, 24-year-old Will Wagner, says he doesn't really remember his dad pitching for the 'Stros. But at spring training in 2023, Will is making new Wagner memories with his dad's team.
"I mean, it's crazy," Will Wagner, who plays infield, said prior to Tuesday's first full-squad workout in West Palm Beach. "It's an honor to be here with a team that just won the World Series. There's so much to learn from around here. I'm just blessed to be around here."
Will Wagner, who was born in Houston during his dad's fourth season with the Astros, is taking part in Major League Spring Training for the first time. After being selected in the 18th round of the 2021 MLB Draft, Will Wagner was promoted to minor league Double-A last season, just two steps from the big leagues. Eyewitness Sports asked him what advice his dad gave him prior to spring training.
"Just to soak it in, enjoy it, and have fun with it," Will Wagner, who's also a Liberty University alum, said. "Don't put too much pressure on yourself. He's been there and has told me a lot about it."
And young Will will have some stories of his own. His locker in the Astros clubhouse is positioned between Alex Bregman and Jeremy Peña.
More spring training 2023 stories:
- Astros players say they enjoy every chance to bring their families to training camp
- Astros' manager Dusty Baker eyes another title as he arrives to spring training: 'I want to win two'
- Day 1 of Astros spring training: Players catch up and a new contract is announced
- 12 Astros players to take part in 'playoff-like' atmosphere at World Baseball Classic in March
- Houston Astros' 2015 first-round draft pick, Forrest Whitley, seeks to make debut on the diamond
For more sports news, follow Adam Winkler on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.