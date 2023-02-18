Astros' manager Dusty Baker eyes another title as he arrives to spring training: 'I want to win two'

The World Series manager made it very clear once he landed for spring training: 'That's why I'm here, I always said if I win one, I want to win two. I'm in a position for us to win

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (KTRK) -- Like he's done for 45 years of his life, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker has once again reported to spring training.

The Astros manager was absent for the first official workout for pitchers and catchers while he traveled back to Houston to participate in a pair of charity events.

Early Friday, Baker returned to the team's facility in West Palm Beach, Florida, telling local reporters he believes it's the first time he's taken a personal day during spring training.

"Yeah, it was weird - very weird," Baker said of not being with his team for the first official workout.

"I got summoned to help out some people. It always feels good to come back and see the guys and see what kind of shape they're in. You see who worked and who matured from a boy into a man. This is just an exciting time of the year," Baker said.

So Dusty is back in West Palm Beach and back to manage a 26th season. This is after winning the 2022 World Series, which is his first title as a manager. But he is definitely trying for number two.

"That's why I'm here," Baker said. "I always said I want to win two if I win one. I'm in a position for us to win two - back to back. It's a very difficult situation, but others have done it - and I'm hoping we're prepared to do it."

