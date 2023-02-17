Day 1 of Astros spring training: Players catch up and a new contract is announced

Your 2022 World Series Champs reported for duty as spring training was underway on Thursday. The first order of business is announcing a five-year contract for a 25-year-old pitche

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (KTRK) -- With Astros pitchers and catchers taking the field for their first official spring training workout, there was obviously catching and plenty of catching up.

The 2022 World Series Champs reported to camp in sunny West Palm Beach, Florida with 34 pitchers and six catchers,with the rest of the team joining on Feb. 21.

RELATED: 2023 Astros Spring Training begins Thursday as World Series champs reach full 40-man roster

One player told ABC13 that day one of camp is similar to the first day of school. And if that's the case, the Astros are not showing up wearing their letter jackets displaying last season's accomplishments.

"As of today, everything is done," relief pitcher Ryne Stanek explained. "You go through a normal camp. Whatever happened, good, bad or indifferent - you just roll through and adapt."

Many players who are at camp now have been part of this club for some time and they understand the standard.

"We stay focused on what we have to do as a team - especially health-wise," catcher Martin Maldonado said. "We know the talent we have in this room. It's up to us how to approach it and how much we want to commit to winning."

From a vantage point, it was a very business-like approach on day one of training.

Additionally, one matter of business is taken care of: General Manager Dana Brown formally announced a new five-year contract for 25-year-old pitcher Christian Javier.

RELATED: New 5-year deal puts Astros' Cristian Javier under club control through 2027

Javier had a breakout season in 2022. He started in two combined no-hit games, one being in the World Series.

"I think it's very important to the franchise to keep good players in-house," Brown noted. "If we can continue to do that - I think it's going to sustain long-term winning."

Javier's new contract will pay him $64 million. When he originally signed with the Astros, he did so for $10,000.

For more sports news, follow Adam Winkler on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.