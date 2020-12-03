smash and grab

Bike shop smash-and-grab involving a U-Haul leaves store in shambles

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating what they said was a smash-and-grab involving a U-Haul outside a bike shop in north Houston.

Along with many other independent, small businesses, bike owners said criminals want to get their hands on expensive equipment, especially during the holiday season.

Around 1:15 a.m., police arrived to the store after an alarm was triggered. Investigators are not sure how many bikes were stolen, or if the suspects got away with anything from inside the shop.

The U-Haul that police believe was used was found abandoned nearby.

Thursday's heist attempt is part of a growing trend in crimes related to bicycles. Bike thefts are up 68% since last year according to the Bike Registry Group. On average, a bike is stolen every 30 seconds, totaling 1.7 million missing bicycles every year.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instragram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimesmash and grabbikes
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SMASH AND GRAB
Thieves attempt to yank ATM from bank with stolen U-Haul
Suspects attempt to steal ATM with chain attached to truck
Gas station clerk opens fire on truck that rammed gas pumps
Macy's at Memorial City Mall robbed in smash-and-grab heist
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Friends say Alexis Sharkey was worried for her safety
TX doctor fighting COVID-19 died from virus, wife says
Texas to get 1.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this month
Multiple Houston-area school districts say more students are failing
Students failing amid COVID-19 prompt school officials to adapt
University of Houston Charter school may be closing for good
Some Houstonians to receive up to $1,200 in stimulus payments
Show More
Rockets agree to trade Russell Westbrook to Wizards
Father sent son a text message before apparent murder-suicide
3 wanted in connection with shooting death of 61-year-old
Mayor Turner says COVID-19 curfew is 'nuclear option'
Mom battling COVID-19 put in coma after giving birth to twins
More TOP STORIES News