Shocking mob-style smash-and-grab robbery at California Nordstrom store caught on camera

Shocking video captured a mob-style smash-and-grab robbery at a mall in Topanga and police are now searching for up to 30 suspects involved.

LOS ANGELES -- Shocking video captured a mob-style smash-and-grab robbery at a mall in Southern California, and police are now searching for up to 30 suspects involved.

Police said it happened around 4:15 p.m. Saturday at the Nordstrom store inside Los Angeles' Westfield Topanga Mall.

Video shared by an Instagram user shows the large group of suspects smashing display cases, grabbing merchandise and running out the door.

Police said a security guard at the store was sprayed with either Mace pepper spray or bear spray. Between 20 to 30 suspects were involved and all fled the scene in several vehicles, including a BMW, a Lexus and a Honda, police said.

"I really didn't understand at first what was going on and then I recognized what was really happening when all the security ... everybody was going to the one area," said a witness.

Investigators said the group stole between $60,000 and $100,000 worth of merchandise.

"We were sitting having coffee and all of a sudden, we saw so many people running out of the store," said another witness. "We were not in the store. We were at the entry of the store ... so many people coming out."

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued the following statement Saturday evening:

"What happened today at the Nordstrom in the Topanga Mall is absolutely unacceptable. Those who committed these acts and acts like it in neighboring areas must be held accountable. The Los Angeles Police Department will continue to work to not only find those responsible for this incident but to prevent these attacks on retailers from happening in the future."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.lacrimestoppers.org.