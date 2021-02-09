Traffic

Major accident blocks I-45 near Cavalcade

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Emergency crews responded to a major accident on the I-45 North Freeway near Cavalcade Tuesday afternoon.

An 18-wheeler is involved, and overturned as a result of the crash, according to Houston police.

All southbound lanes are currently impacted. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area as emergency crews and hazmat teams respond.

There's no word on any injuries at this point. The crash occurred just after 3 p.m.

There are reports of a fuel spill from the crash. Other debris is being cleared from the roadway as well.

