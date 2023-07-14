North Shore's Tony Bradford Jr. hopes history repeats itself at AT&T Stadium

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Tech University head football coach Joey McGuire wasn't sure he'd have Tony Bradford Jr. with him at Big 12 football media days - or with him at all this season.

However, the North Shore High School product put off the NFL for one more season in Lubbock.

"There are more things that he can do for Texas Tech," McGuire told ABC13 at Big 12 football media days Thursday. "And that was the reason he was so excited about coming back."

Talking to Bradford, "more things he can do" sure seems daunting because the defensive lineman already does a lot.

"Mayor, entering law enforcement, security guard, football team captain, big brother - I do a lot of stuff," Bradford said while rattling off his roles.

That's a lot of titles. But Bradford, popular in Lubbock with "The Mayor" as his nickname, says he has room on his resume for one more title: a Big 12 championship in a game to be played at AT &T Stadium in December.

He's already won a championship in the same building, helping lead North Shore High School to the UIL state football title his senior season.

"My future kids will be upset with me because I'm going to talk about it every single day," Bradford said of potentially winning a Big 12 Conference championship. "Just to have that opportunity to win a high school championship here and then possibly winning one in here - you can't beat that."

But that's not his only goal. Before working on his second master's degree at Texas Tech, he earned an undergraduate degree in criminal justice. Bradford, one of 11 children, wants to go into law enforcement. He's even worked as a security officer on Texas Tech's campus.

"Having a chance to change that perspective and that narrative of what's going on in the world right now - I want to be part of that change," Bradford said of his motivation to one day work as a police officer. "Once my collegiate career is over, if I'm blessed to go to the next level, I'm going to take that route. If that doesn't happen, I'm going straight to law enforcement."

Bradford says he wants to be a chief of police for a major city. But it sounds like he'll be doing something else in a major city before that. Bradford is expected to be selected in next year's NFL Draft.

