Meet Stephen F. Austin University's 2-sport standout who's deaf and competing for a world title

Jarvis Anderson will take his first step toward qualifying for the 2028 Olympics during next month's World Deaf Championships.

Jarvis Anderson is Stephen F. Austin University's two-sport star in track and football. The Taylor High grad is also deaf and going for a world title.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRK) -- Jarvis Anderson knows what it feels like to win big races, which motivates him daily.

"The feeling is good," Anderson explained to ABC13 Sports. "It makes me want to keep consistent with trying and trying to win more."

The Stephen F. Austin University freshman track standout just missed qualifying for the NCAA Championships in the 400-meter hurdles. He also competes in the triple jump.

As a star at Taylor High School outside of Austin, Anderson made his mark at the 2023 state championships, winning gold in three events.

Anderson is also deaf. On his way to the World Deaf Championships in Taiwan, he wants to share the message: "You can do it. You can go. You can see. You can meet everyone."

Anderson is making new friends worldwide and hopes to continue doing that in the 2028 Olympics.

Before he does that, he'll also prepare to play another season with the SFA Lumberjacks football team. As a freshman this past fall, Anderson earned more playing time as the season progressed. He found a way to be a key contributor in a sport he fell in love with when he was 5 years old.

"I just love hitting people," he told ABC13 with a smile.

He also loves winning races, and the accomplishment that comes with that was easy to describe: "I feel perfect."

Anderson also appreciates the support from his SFA teammates and coaches after many of them learned to use sign language to help him feel welcome.

"It's kind of like the same culture, being deaf and hearing," he said through an interpreter. "It was really inspiring."

Anderson inspires many who learn his story. In July, he hopes to add the next winning chapter at the World Deaf Championships.

"I could stay in my own little area, but it's so good to get out and learn from different people and meet different people," he said.

