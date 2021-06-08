hit and run

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run remembered with ghost bike at crime scene in northeast Harris County

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run remembered with ghost bike

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Grieving family members of a 37-year-old man, who was struck and killed while riding his bike in a hit-and-run, have put up a ghost bike at the scene where the crime occurred Saturday morning in northeast Harris County.

It happened around 4 a.m. along C.E. King Parkway near Tidwell, and that driver is still on the loose, deputies say.

Family identified the victim as Alex Cerda, who was on his way home from a friend's house.

Deputies said Cerda was picking up his bike in the outside lane when the driver struck him. The driver drove off, leaving him to die at the scene.

The family said his bike was his main source of transportation because he was mentally disabled and could not drive.

SEE RELATED STORY: Family begs for answers after bicyclist dies in hit-and-run accident in northeast Harris County

A witness reportedly followed after the car that struck him but lost it heading eastbound on Green River Drive, according to family. They were told it was a larger, dark-colored SUV.

"It's hard to believe that my youngest son is gone because of someone's stupidity," said Zenaida, Cerda's mother.

The family said they want that person to come forward and accept responsibility for what they did.

"You hurt me in my heart really bad leaving the scene like that. And I want you to come forward and admit what you did to him," Cerda's mother said. "That's my son that I lost and I can't have him back anymore. I love him so much and now I can't hear his voice anymore or talk to him anymore, because his life was taken. Please come forward and identify yourself, because I want justice for my son."

If anyone knows anything about the incident, they're asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-274-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. The family is offering a $2,000 reward.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyhit and runbicycleman killedbicycle crashhit and run accident
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Family of robbery victim calls out judge who granted suspect bond
Purse-snatching victim followed from bank to McDonald's, court reveals
Man dragged 385 feet by truck in deadly hit-and-run, deputies say
Marchers demand bond reform after woman's carjacking death
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News