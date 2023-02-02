Beyoncé adds second Houston date for world tour, increasing ticket odds for fans

I'd set an alarm if I were you! Tickets for the Renaissance World Tour dates go on sale Monday, Feb. 6. Do you dare miss this Houston legend's performance?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Attention all members of the BeyHive: Your odds of seeing Beyoncé at a hometown performance right here in Houston on her upcoming world tour just improved.

After announcing her Renaissance World Tour on Wednesday -- her first tour in five years -- Ticketmaster has already added a second Houston show to the list of tour dates.

Now, the music icon will be performing at NRG Stadium two days in row on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24.

Fans who can't get enough can also catch Beyoncé in Dallas two days prior to the first Houston show, where she'll perform at AT &T Stadium on Sept. 21.

Additional shows were also added in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Inglewood, California; and Washington, D.C.

Tickets for the world tour go on sale Monday, Feb. 6. BeyHive members will enjoy an exclusive presale, while other fans can register now with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan technology.

All eyes are on Ticketmaster as the dates for ticket sales near. Fans fear there will be another Taylor Swift-sized meltdown by the company.

High demand has forced Ticketmaster to take measures to avoid another debacle.

In November 2022, the company had to cancel sales for Swift's upcoming tour after the site crashed during the pre-sale. Even Congress got involved with a bipartisan committee looking into the widespread outages and hourslong wait times.

To hopefully make things go smoother with Beyoncé's tour, Ticketmaster said they are implementing rolling dates for ticket sales depending on the city, instead of putting tickets for all shows on sale at once.

However, if you want a ticket, you must sign up as a verified fan -- a lottery process that determines who gets an access code for the sale and who gets placed on a waitlist.

For complete ticketing and additional information visit the Live Nation website or Beyoncé's website.