Houston's queen Beyoncé comes home as part of highly anticipated new world stadium tour

I'd set an alarm if I were you! Tickets for the Renaissance World Tour dates go on sale Monday, Feb. 6. Do you dare miss this Houston legend's performance?

HOUSTON, Texas -- Hear ye, Houston: Our queen is coming. Bayou City-born Beyoncé will perform in her hometown on Sept. 23 at NRG Stadium as part of her just-announced Renaissance World Tour.

Beyhive fans who can't get enough can also catch Bey in Dallas two days prior to the Houston show, where she'll play AT &T Stadium on Sept. 21.

Tickets for the world tour dates go on sale Monday, Feb. 6. BeyHive members will enjoy an exclusive presale, while other fans can register now with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan technology.

For complete ticketing and additional information visit the Live Nation website or Beyoncé's website.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.