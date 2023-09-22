WATCH: ABC13 looks back at the time Melanie Lawson went on tour with Destiny's Child and how Beyoncé's dad launched the group.

ABC13's Melanie Lawson reflects on Beyoncé over the decades

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All week long, Eyewitness News is getting you ready for the Renaissance tour!

Queen Bey is coming home to Houston with two shows over the weekend.

ABC13's Melanie Lawson, who has known Beyoncé and the Knowles family since the days of Girls Tyme and Destiny's Child, took a look back at how she's seen a Houston icon evolve over decades.

You can watch her interview in the video player above.

