Travel writer Ariel Felton sat down with ABC13 to explain "Beyconomics" and why Beyoncé fans deserve to treat themselves ahead of her Houston concert.

Travel writer breaks down the appeal for Beyoncé fans buying concert and plane tickets

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All week long, Eyewitness News is getting you ready for when the Renaissance hits Houston!

Beyonce's world tour is making two stops in her hometown over the weekend. ABC13 is covering every angle to get you in formation.

Travel writer Ariel Felton wrote an article for Conde Nast about how far fans are willing to go for this tour, both literally and financially.

She interviewed women about how they justified the cost of a ticket along with possible plans to travel to see Beyonce. Several American fans left the country to attend her international shows, and even more, may have booked a trip to Houston to see the queen perform at home.

Felton spoke with Eyewitness News to explain the "Beyconomics" of it all and why Beyoncé fans deserve to treat themselves.

