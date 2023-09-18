Beyoncé's favorite things: 9 places star has stopped before in Houston

This is the Houston ice cream shop Beyonce just has to stop at!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Beyoncé brings her Renaissance tour to her hometown on Saturday and Sunday at NRG Stadium, but it's possible the venue won't be the only opportunity for a Bey sighting.

If you won't be able to punch your ticket to the chrome-filled fest that has seen fans show up in their best bedazzled looks at the singer's request, you might see if your energy is better spent swinging by some of the spots Mrs.Knowles-Carter has been known to frequent for a chance to get a glimpse of her.

Of course, there's no guarantee that Beyoncé will make an appearance at these places, but members of the Beyhive can at least see what it's like to eat and play like a queen for a day.

Frenchy's

You could stop here for a pre-show meal, taking full comfort in knowing that Beyoncé is a fan. She posed for a photo under the fried chicken restaurant's sign in 2017, but the love for the famous fowl was noted before that.

The multi-Grammy Award winner name-dropped Frenchy's in her "I Been On Remix" from 2013. While Frenchy's has multiple locations, your best bet is likely the restaurant on Scott Street in Third Ward, where she grew up.

B &B Butchers

Beef, bellinis, brunch. These were just some of the items that have been on the menu for stops that included Bey, mom Tina, Jay-Z, and their daughter Blue Ivy (though the youngest in the clan didn't imbibe in the bellinis, surely) at B &B Butchers Restaurant, run by another B: Ben Berg.

Our partners at CultureMap offer these details in case you need more than the aforementioned food and beverage to whet your appetite.

They "grazed through a field of appetizers that included crispy calamari & peppers, carpet bagger on the half shell, and Wagyu carpaccio," wrote CultureMap in 2016, adding that the family enjoyed créme brulé, cheesecake and sorbet for dessert.

It's also reported that Beyoncé's team picked up seafood for the star, steaks and kobe beef to grill at home.

Another reported benefit to going to this jaunt? The privacy the "Break My Soul" artist enjoys, so it may be wise to dine carefully. If things feel a little too quiet, you could always add some spice with that hot sauce in your bag swag.

Hank's

After days of record heat, fans might be ready to close the door on their hot girl summer. And yes, that was a reference to another Houston hottie, Megan Thee Stallion, who collaborated with Beyoncé on the "Savage Remix."

Cool off at Hank's Ice Cream on S. Main, which is less than 10 minutes from NRG Stadium, if you're plotting a sweet trip on show day.

Hank's has served up treats since 1985 and Beyoncé is among the Houstonians who has stopped in for a taste.

Where else would you find fresh flavors of homemade ice cream like sweet potato pie, cinnamon and banana, eggnog, and peppermint?

A pro tip: Be sure to check out the Wall of Fame, where you'll find Bey's signature and that of other celebs.

The video above is a profile from ABC13 Localish on Hank's Ice Cream.

Breakfast Klub

For a Beyoncé-approved breakfast, swing by this spot on Travis Street in Midtown. It was featured as one of the singer's favorites in Essence magazine in 2019.

But be warned that you'll want to get there early. The line easily wraps around the block.

The restaurant has long received national and critical acclaim for dishes such as its chicken and waffles, cheese grits and other Southern delights.

According to Visit Houston, Beyoncé stopped at the restaurant, owned by entrepeneur Marcus Davis, in 2010 and 2013.

BB's

When you've slayed all night on stage, you've got to refuel. That's exactly what Beyoncé did when she stopped by BB's on Upper Kirby in 2016 after her show at NRG Stadium. Could history repeat itself?

Like previous visits to our H-Town staples, her family was also in tow.

Visit Houston notes that she has dined at the Montrose location as well.

Pappas

If you've lived in Houston any amount of time, or if you're new here (Howdy, neighbors!), you'll quickly learn that there are a variety of Pappas restaurants around town. The establishments are known for offering everything from barbecue to steaks, and in this case, Queen B has let everyone know she's tried at least two types on her plate.

"I love Cajun seafood at Pappadeaux," she told British Vogue a few years ago.

She's also said to have gone to Pappasito's Cantina, which offers Tex-Mex, in 2013.

Max's Wine Dive

Is Beyoncé a fan of karaoke? Are you?

The second question might be easier to answer, but if you at least want to be in a spot that can make you feel like you're in the limelight with a jukebox at your side, this dive might be the place to go. Fellow foodies might be so blown away by your vocals, you might look around and find everybody on mute.

The Ivy Park founder took hubby Jay-Z and family here in 2014, Visit Houston says. And even if you don't grab a bite to eat or pass the mic, is it safe to say perhaps we had you at wine?

The Menil

You're probably feeling stuffed just from reading this list, so here's a chance to burn some calories with a trip to the Menil Collection nestled in Houston's Museum District on Sul Ross Street.

Sasha Fierce as Beyoncé was once called stopped here with mom Tina and sister Solange.

But even when she's not in town, the Menil, which is always free, is worth a visit. You'll find art in the main building, designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano, from prehistoric times to present day.

Funplex

Time to throw on those skates. If you've always wanted to star in your own music video, it might be easier to have a friend shoot it with their phone rather than hire a whole film crew, but at least you can say you set it against the same backdrop as Yoncé.

The entertainment complex on Beechnut served as the location for the singer's "Blow" video, where several details about the location, from the roller rink's walls to the block glass by the lockers, the disco ball and even the rentals, can be seen.

But turning to Funplex wasn't just for the cameras.

Bey and Co. also pulled up for the afterparty following her and Jay-Z's show at Minute Maid Park during their first-ever joint tour, "On the Run."

See photos from the evening courtesy of Culturemap.

Honorable mention:

You shouldn't expect to walk through the doors here, but you could consider taking photo at the place that started it all, Music World Entertainment headquarters on Hadley Street.

The company itself was launched by Beyoncé's dad, Mathew Knowles. Before she left for the lights, satisfaction and action of Hollywood, as she crooned on her album "B-Day," Beyoncé was part of Destiny's Child, who was on the MWE label. The rest, of course, is history.

Still, could we see a DC revival?

A visit to destinyschild.com seems to offer a glimmer of hope, though the hints are indeed few.

The webpage has little information except for the words "Destiny's Child" at the top, "25 years," and "New website coming soon," while a loop of a performance featuring Bey and former bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams plays in the background.

However, eagle-eyed fans will see a copyright for Music World Entertainment at the bottom.

And should there be a reunion of any kind during Bey's Houston shows, you can bet Destiny's Child faithful will ring the alarm.