Meet the Houston pastor teaming up with Beyoncé & Megan Thee Stallion

HOUSTON, Texas -- Beyoncé and her family were among the first members of St. John's Church in Houston, Texas. But even after becoming a worldwide icon, she hasn't forgotten the pastor and his important work.

Beyoncé and fellow Houston-native Megan Thee Stallion are donating all proceeds from "Savage Remix" to the church's nonprofit Bread of Life.

The money will help the group help the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in the difficult months to come.

Pastor Rudy Rasmus said Beyoncé grew up singing in the choir, and the Knowles family has returned to help every chance they get.
