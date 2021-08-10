back to school

Back to school: Doctor ranks best mask types for kids in the classroom

By Kate Larsen
EMBED <>More Videos

Doctor ranks best mask types for kids in the classroom

SAN FRANCISCO -- As pediatric COVID cases reach alarming new levels across the country, Bay Area parents are preparing for the school year.

"We are definitely worried," said San Francisco mom, Isela Munoz, whose son is starting preschool next month. "We are definitely going to buy more masks, we were just teaching him how to use hand sanitizer, and maintaining distance."

"I think we're all concerned," said Joseph Mallon.

Mallon's son is starting kindergarten in San Francisco next week and is ready with a stash of masks. "We're primarily using surgical masks, that's what they use in hospitals and you can replace them."

With the highly contagious Delta variant, how can families maximize their back-to-school mask shopping?

To find out, ABC7 News reporter Kate Larsen spoke to mom and doctor, Anne Liu, with Stanford Children's Health.

RELATED: Doctor shares 5-point COVID strategy for getting kids back to school safely
EMBED More News Videos

These are the five things this top US doctor says schools can do to help protect children returning to in-person learning and to mitigate the spread of COVID.



"Why is it, that what was good enough last year is not good enough now? And I think that that is a very, very understandable frustration. I think that we're all feeling that. I think the Delta virus is moving the goal posts, it's changing the game," said Dr. Liu, an infectious disease and pediatric immunology specialist.

Dr. Liu says the best kind of mask for your kid is, "a mask that they can keep on."

Ranked, she says the most protective is:

1: N95/KN95 mask OR a cloth and surgical mask together

2: Single surgical mask

3: Single cloth mask

Dr. Liu's youngest child is too young to be vaccinated, so he wears additional protection in the classroom. "Face shields and some sort of goggles or eye protection."

"We've talked to him about if you're the only one in your class who's doing it, it's okay. And you know, don't worry about that, it's just part of our wanting to keep you safe."

She also recommends getting back to the basics of frequent hand washing and sanitizing. "I think it's good on multiple levels, including prevention of other respiratory viruses."

As for testing, she says to do it, if there's a direct exposure or symptoms. "Any respiratory virus symptoms, or even if a kid just has like a fever or feels sort of sluggish, or has diarrhea, they should get tested."

And because virus levels with the Delta variant rise so much faster, Dr. Liu says symptoms usually appear in four to six days rather than the five to seven days with the original variant.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscoback to schooldelta variantbuilding a better bay areaface maskchildrencoronavirus californiaschoolscoronaviruscovid 19 variantu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BACK TO SCHOOL
Summer outfit ideas to wear back to the office
Friendswood ISD approves 2023-24 school year attendance zonings
Katy ISD to adjust 2022-23 elementary school bell schedule
TEA announces funding adjustments for TX districts affected by COVID
TOP STORIES
SCOTUS limits EPA's ability to reduce emissions, fight climate change
Supreme Court overturns Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Wanted man accused of shooting ex, killing her friend in N. Harris Co.
Flash Flood Watch for Houston, heaviest storms arrive Friday morning
Gunman opens fire on woman in gas station parking lot in north Houston
Biden says he supports changing Senate filibuster rules
4 charged in deaths of 53 migrants in trailer in San Antonio, DOJ says
Show More
Driver shot may have been ambushed after dropping off friend, HPD says
Wanted purse snatchers rang up $1,000 on 65-year-old victim's cards
$15K reward offered for information in death of beloved Houston pastor
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
More TOP STORIES News