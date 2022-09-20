4-mile backups on West Beltway SB at Clay Road following Pct. 4 chase

SkyEye was over the scene on the West Beltway, where it took several law enforcement officers to arrest a chase suspect.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It took about eight law enforcement officers, but a suspect is now in custody after leading Harris County Precinct 4 deputies on a chase Tuesday morning on the West Belt, authorities say.

The chase did not last very long and ended by about 7:05 a.m. The chase forced four southbound lanes of the Beltway at Clay Road to shut down, with only one lane of traffic getting by, SkyEye video shows.

Constable Mark Herman confirmed that deputies were in pursuit of a white Saturn four-door sedan traveling southbound on the North Sam Houston Parkway passing West Road.

At one point, the suspect was seen on the ground possibly resisting officers.

It is unclear why the suspect was being chased.

SkyEye video shows backups going for at least four to five miles as authorities work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to take the feeder road as an alternate route.