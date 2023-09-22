Police are now trying to connect the 29-year-old to other similar kidnapping attempts in the area. According to court records, he was out on bond for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Man arrested after trying to kidnap at least 2 people in Bellaire, police say

BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of preying on women is now in police custody and charged in Thursday's attempted kidnapping of a woman in the Bellaire area.

Police are now trying to connect him to other similar kidnapping attempts in the area.

Amar Barkouda, 29, was tracked down by Bellaire police officers after the department received two calls about alleged attempted kidnappings on Thursday.

The first call came from the 5100 block of Grand Lake Street at 8:02 a.m. Police said the caller reported seeing a man chasing a female at the address.

Then, while officers were checking Grand Lake for the suspect, a second caller said a man had attempted to abduct a female in the 5300 block of Evergreen Street at 8:10 a.m.

Bellaire police stopped a beige Toyota Camry at 8:11 a.m. and found the suspect described in the two 911 calls. The suspect was later identified as Barkouda. He was charged with attempted kidnapping.

Police said Barkouda is also the suspect in a similar call on Tuesday in the 5300 block of Jessamine Street and another call from Wednesday in the 5100 block of Chesnut Street.

Officials said two of the victims are juveniles.

According to court records, Barkouda was out on bond for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

That charge came from an incident in June 2022, when Barkouda allegedly held two people hostage during a SWAT standoff at the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Center on West Bellfort Avenue.

READ MORE: Man armed with screwdriver holds 2 people hostage at Scottish Rite in SW Houston, HPD says

Police said he used a screwdriver to stab one of the victims in the hand.

ABC13 spotted Bellaire officers out on patrol on Friday. Their department believes there may be more victims.

If something similar happened to you or if you recognize Barkouda, contact Bellaire police at (713) 668-0487 or Houston police at (713) 884-3131.