WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Precautionary shelter-in-place issued after chemical fire in Bellaire area, officials say

KTRK logo
Saturday, May 20, 2023 4:19PM
Precautionary shelter-in-place issued after fire near Bellaire
EMBED <>More Videos

A precautionary shelter-in-place was issued after a chemical fire on Royalton Street ignited in the Gulfton-Bellaire area, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Public health officials issued a precautionary shelter-in-place after a chemical fire ignited in the Gulfton-Bellaire area on Saturday.

Firefighters began battling a fire at about 4:30 a.m. that heavily damaged a warehouse on Royalton Street.

An Eyewitness News viewer submitted a video near Elm Street that shows soot on the side of the warehouse. That's just west of Rice Avenue, so residents might see a lot of smoke as crews work to put out the 3-alarm fire.

A tweet by the Houston Fire Department at 9:20 a.m. said no injuries had been reported. It asked people to avoid the area due to heavy traffic.

At about 10:35 a.m., officials issued the shelter-in-place, telling residents to "please monitor trusted sources of information for updates."

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the afternoon for live updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW