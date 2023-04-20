The 27-year-old got out on a $2,500 bond the next day after being arrested. So far, in 2023, three graffiti charges have been filed in Harris County.

Artist accused of painting over 'Be Someone' sign bonded out day after being arrested, records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The artist suspected of painting over Houston's iconic "Be Someone" sign was arrested over two weeks ago but posted bond the next day, according to records.

In February, a felony graffiti charge was filed against 27-year-old Chandrika Metivier, who is accused of painting over the bridge multiple times.

Metivier, who identifies as non-binary, was arrested on April 5 after allegedly altering the sign to say "WOMANLIFEFREEDOM" and then "NO WAR KNOW PEACE." They then bonded out on a $2,500 bond the following day.

In a 2022 interview with the Chronicle, Metivier admitted to painting the steel rail bridge owned by Union Pacific Railroad.

But after seeing the popular sign being painted over so many times, the state is working to put a stop to it.

The district attorney's office provided ABC13 with data on several graffiti charges over two years.

From March 30, 2021, to March 30, 2023, there were 25 charges filed for graffiti, with 15 dismissed, nine still active, and one put on probation.

Union Pacific sent the Chronicle the following statement when the charge was first filed:

"Union Pacific cannot look the other way when safety is on the line. Artists who trespass on bridges to 'tag' a message - whether a positive or negative message - risk both their life and the lives of innocent motorists, pedestrians and others traveling below. We urge everyone for their safety and the safety of our employees and the public to stay off railroad property."

Metivier has still not commented on the lawsuit.

