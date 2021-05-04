abc13 be someone

Be Someone: Submit your suggestions for someone doing positive works in Houston community

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All around Houston and the surrounding communities, everyday people are doing extraordinary things, building us up and inspiring those around them. ABC13 is shining a spotlight on their stories in our Be Someone series.

Do you know someone whose uplifting story should be told?
Someone who went out of their way to help someone else, and should be recognized?
Someone who is breaking new ground?
Someone who is inspiring others?

Tell us their story! Send us a brief description of why they should be profiled.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyabc13 be someone
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 BE SOMEONE
Iconic Houston graffiti may be gone forever after vandalism
Houston teen accepted into 22 universities
Meet the woman who helps Houston's homeless with her pink taxi
Mom throws 2 proms for her son with autism and his teachers
TOP STORIES
Fiancée of injured Pct. 4 deputy shares touching message
3 Harris Co. deputies shot outside N. Houston nightclub identified
Man on the run after shooting ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, Sgt. says
Texas Democrats decry shortage of Hispanic representation
Bullets aimed at NE Houston home strike woman, HPD Sgt. says
Man charged after crash kills 2 in Crosby, authorities say
How well do Astros and Red Sox fans know each other?
Show More
Woman shot to death in bank parking lot in SE Houston, HPD says
54-year-old Houston woman missing for over a week, police say
Indianapolis gets in sync with 31-3 victory over Houston
Bill Clinton released from UCI Medical Center after blood infection
20-year-old shot and killed by gunman after minor crash, FBCSO says
More TOP STORIES News