abc13 be someone

Houston student accepted into 22 universities, including Princeton and Brown

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston teen accepted into 22 universities

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dedicated and motivated, a Houston teen who is college-bound has multiple options to choose from after receiving acceptance letters from 22 universities.

"My parents fought so hard to get me to where I am today. Why not make the most of my life here?" said Yes Prep senior John Venegas Juarez. "Why not reach for the stars and apply to so many programs and do the best that I can in this country?"

Princeton, Brown, University of Chicago, Dartmouth University and Cornell University are among the list of acceptances Juarez received. He told ABC13 that as a first-generation student, he feels a lot of pride in being able to achieve these things.

"These are not only my achievements," he said. "This is an achievement for my family. This is an achievement for first-generation students. This is an achievement for people like me, to be represented in higher education."

As for his final choice, that remains a mystery. But Juarez said he wants to make a difference and dreams of going to law school in order to pursue a political career.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncollege studentseducationabc13 be someonegood newsfeel goodstudents
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 BE SOMEONE
Iconic Houston graffiti may be gone forever after vandalism
Meet the woman who helps Houston's homeless with her pink taxi
Be Someone: Submit your suggestions of people doing positive things
Mom throws 2 proms for her son with autism and his teachers
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
More TOP STORIES News