Iconic downtown Houston bridge graffiti may be gone forever after recent vandalism

The beloved sign has been vandalized and painted over, and this time, the creators issued an ominous message that could easily be construed as a farewell on Instagram.
"Took this beautiful shot right before it got painted over.
I'd like to thank ya'll for showing so much love and living up to the Besomeone movement. Keep going, keep representing and go make a difference in your daily life. Go out there and do it for your own sanity, your own Joy and spread the love!
Even if we don't paint the bridge anymore we will still continue to put in work! 10 years of the Besomeone Bridge has been amazing.
Thank you to the friends and family that have believed in us every step of the way. We'll see where the road leads us and I hope y'all continue to ride with us."
