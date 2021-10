Iconic downtown Houston bridge graffiti may be gone forever after recent vandalism

EMBED >More News Videos A group of people holding painting supplies were seen on the bridge posing for pictures after the well-known artwork was replaced early Sunday.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Arguably Houston's most iconic spray-painted landmark, the Be Someone sign over the railroad bridge over I-10 and I-45 north of downtown has greeted and inspired drivers for years. Now, the landmark may be no more.The beloved sign has been vandalized and painted over, and this time, the creators issued an ominous message that could easily be construed as a farewell on Instagram