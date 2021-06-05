graffiti

Iconic downtown Houston bridge graffiti may be gone forever after recent vandalism

Artist behind "Be Someone" speaks about statement

HOUSTON, Texas -- Arguably Houston's most iconic spray-painted landmark, the Be Someone sign over the railroad bridge over I-10 and I-45 north of downtown has greeted and inspired drivers for years. Now, the landmark may be no more.

A group of people holding painting supplies were seen on the bridge posing for pictures after the well-known artwork was replaced early Sunday.



The beloved sign has been vandalized and painted over, and this time, the creators issued an ominous message that could easily be construed as a farewell on Instagram.

If you look closely, you can see 'George Floyd' written in gray over the 'Be Someone' in blue.



"Took this beautiful shot right before it got painted over.

I'd like to thank ya'll for showing so much love and living up to the Besomeone movement. Keep going, keep representing and go make a difference in your daily life. Go out there and do it for your own sanity, your own Joy and spread the love!

Even if we don't paint the bridge anymore we will still continue to put in work! 10 years of the Besomeone Bridge has been amazing.

Thank you to the friends and family that have believed in us every step of the way. We'll see where the road leads us and I hope y'all continue to ride with us."

The well-known overpass artwork is gone again. This time, it's been replaced with a political phrase.



With coronavirus fears sweeping the nation, someone has an important message to share with Houstonians.



For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

The video above is from a previous story.
