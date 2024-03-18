1 killed, 1 in critical condition after altercation outside Galveston County bar, deputies say

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Galveston County overnight, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Ol' Mothers Speakeasy at 3550 State Highway 146 on Sunday.

Deputies say that there was an altercation outside the bar when the suspect opened fire, got into a vehicle, and fled the scene.

The injured man was in his 40s, while the dead man was in his 50s.

Investigators say that the suspect's description hasn't been released, and details on what led to the argument are unknown at this time.