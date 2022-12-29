Man arrested in Baytown park sex assault case after officer recognized him from sketch, police say

A stranger sexually assaulted a woman in her 50s who was walking at Jenkins Park in Baytown on Thursday morning, according to police.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault after an officer recognized him during a traffic stop for a different offense.

A Baytown police officer conducted a traffic stop on Sept. 14 for an SUV that matched the description of a suspect vehicle in a different case.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 27-year-old Wildred Smith, who had warrants out of Harris County for felon in possession of a firearm and assault family violence - impeding breath.

Baytown PD said during the stop, the officer realized Smith looked similar to a police sketch of the suspect in a sexual assault case from Sept. 1.

A 50-year-old woman reported being sexually assaulted on the walking trails of Jenkins Park on Crosby Cedar Bayou Road. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries she sustained during the assault, police said.

Investigators believed the suspect ran away. Officers responded to the area with K-9 units and a drone, but the suspect wasn't found.

Baytown PD conducted an interview with Smith in which he denied any involvement in the sexual assault case, police said. He did, however, voluntarily provide a sample of his DNA to detectives.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences determined that Smith's DNA matched the DNA recovered at the sexual assault crime scene. He was also positively identified through a photo array, police said.

Investigators said Smith has been in the Harris County jail since his arrest for his other warrants on Sept. 14. Now, he's also charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault and one count of aggravated robbery.