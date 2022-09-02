Baytown police looking for suspect after woman sexually assaulted while walking in Jenkins Park

Baytown police said there will be increased patrols in and around city parks as officers search for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in broad daylight.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A stranger sexually assaulted a woman who was walking at a park in Baytown on Thursday morning, according to police.

Baytown police said there will be increased patrols in and around city parks as officers search for a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman in broad daylight while walking on a trail.

The woman in her 50s was walking at Jenkins Park in the 4300 block of Crosby Cedar Bayou Road at 11:25 a.m. when she was attacked and sexually assaulted, police said.

The only description the woman could give police is that her attacker was a Black male.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries she sustained during the assault, Baytown police said.

Investigators believe the man got away on foot. Officers responded to the area with K-9 units, but did not find the suspect.

"The Baytown Police Department takes all crimes against persons seriously, especially a crime as serious as sexual assault," Chief of Police John Stringer said. "We recognize the trust our citizens have placed in us and we will not stop until this offender is identified and apprehended. We have increased our uniformed patrols in and around city parks as well as other investigative efforts to ensure this offender is brought to justice."

If you know anything about the attack, you're urged to call the Baytown Police Department at (281) 422-8371, or you can remain anonymous by calling Baytown Crime Stoppers at (281) 427-TIPS (8477).

