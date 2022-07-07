arrest

Baytown pastor arrested for online solicitation of a minor, records say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Parents, you need to know these acronyms

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A Baytown pastor accused of soliciting a minor has been arrested.

The pastor has been identified as 55-year-old Lawrence Hopkins, the Montgomery District Attorney's Office said, adding that Hopkins may have worked as a youth pastor in Midlothian, a suburb of Dallas, and College Station.

Hopkins was an associate pastor at Rollingbrook Fellowship in Baytown, ABC13 has learned. We reached out to Rollingbrook to speak to someone and was told that everyone at the church was on vacation and would not return until Monday.

Precinct 3 arrested Hopkins as part of a multi-agency operation to capture people who have been "actively seeking to sexually exploit children via the internet in Montgomery County," authorities said in a release.

Nine people, including Hopkins, were arrested. He has been charged with online solicitation of a minor.

  • Thomas J. Manno, 39, Shippenville, Pennsylvania - Promotion of child pornography
  • Robert Clarence Clayton, 27, Channelview, Texas - Online solicitation of a minor
  • Isaac Anthony Marino, 30, Houston, Texas - Online solicitation of a minor
  • Francisco Xavier Garza, 29, Spring, Texas - Online solicitation of a minor and possession with intent to deliver - methamphetamine
  • Elijah Charles Lewis, 24, Houston, Texas - Online solicitation of a minor
  • Ahsan Shah, 36, Houston, Texas - Online solicitation of a minor
  • Lawrence Clayton Hopkins, 55, Baytown, Texas - Online solicitation of a minor
  • Edward Stewart Geddes, 42, Houston, Texas - Online solicitation of a minor and tampering with evidence
  • Clinton Brian Harvey, 44, Dickinson, Texas - Online solicitation of a minor and unlawful carrying of a weapon


Authorities say all of the above people are still under investigation and could face additional charges.

The district attorney's office is encouraging other victims to come forward. Anyone with information can contact Det. Sean Bridges with Montgomery County Constable's Office Precinct 3 at 936-538-3438.

Another man who was arrested, Harvey, was a Montgomery County juvenile detention officer. Anyone with information on Harvey should contact Det. Derrick Dunn with the Conroe Police Department at 936-760-6918.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
baytownmontgomery countyarrestchild pornographysolicitation
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARREST
'Operation North Star' leads to 152 arrests made in Houston area
Man arrested for punching driver during traffic, police say
TX woman accused in cyclist's death in Travis Co. jail, records show
2 men arrested after shooting towards neighborhood pool, officials say
TOP STORIES
Flames extinguished after pipeline explosion in Fort Bend County
Biden honors 17 people with the Medal of Freedom
James Caan, of 'The Godfather' fame, has died, family announces
Rain chance drops Thursday, next week brings chance for daily storms
1-year-old left outside apartment found with wound to mouth: HPD
Overturned 18-wheeler cleanup to take 4-5 hours, TxDOT says
Houstonians may hear a loud boom on Saturday, NASA says
Show More
Suspect shoots at employee during 1 of 2 east Houston armed robberies
Harris Co. officials think new head can help secure midterm election
Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court
Mississippi teen jumps into river to rescue 3 girls, officer
Suspected parade shooter's dad speaks, says son raised with 'morals'
More TOP STORIES News