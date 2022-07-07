Baytown pastor arrested for online solicitation of a minor, records say

Thomas J. Manno, 39, Shippenville, Pennsylvania - Promotion of child pornography

Robert Clarence Clayton, 27, Channelview, Texas - Online solicitation of a minor

Isaac Anthony Marino, 30, Houston, Texas - Online solicitation of a minor

Francisco Xavier Garza, 29, Spring, Texas - Online solicitation of a minor and possession with intent to deliver - methamphetamine

Elijah Charles Lewis, 24, Houston, Texas - Online solicitation of a minor

Ahsan Shah, 36, Houston, Texas - Online solicitation of a minor

Lawrence Clayton Hopkins, 55, Baytown, Texas - Online solicitation of a minor

Edward Stewart Geddes, 42, Houston, Texas - Online solicitation of a minor and tampering with evidence

Clinton Brian Harvey, 44, Dickinson, Texas - Online solicitation of a minor and unlawful carrying of a weapon

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A Baytown pastor accused of soliciting a minor has been arrested.The pastor has been identified as 55-year-old Lawrence Hopkins, the Montgomery District Attorney's Office said, adding that Hopkins may have worked as a youth pastor in Midlothian, a suburb of Dallas, and College Station.Hopkins was an associate pastor at Rollingbrook Fellowship in Baytown, ABC13 has learned. We reached out to Rollingbrook to speak to someone and was told that everyone at the church was on vacation and would not return until Monday.Precinct 3 arrested Hopkins as part of a multi-agency operation to capture people who have been "actively seeking to sexually exploit children via the internet in Montgomery County," authorities said in a release.Nine people, including Hopkins, were arrested. He has been charged with online solicitation of a minor.Authorities say all of the above people are still under investigation and could face additional charges.The district attorney's office is encouraging other victims to come forward. Anyone with information can contact Det. Sean Bridges with Montgomery County Constable's Office Precinct 3 at 936-538-3438.Another man who was arrested, Harvey, was a Montgomery County juvenile detention officer. Anyone with information on Harvey should contact Det. Derrick Dunn with the Conroe Police Department at 936-760-6918.