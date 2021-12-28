Girl found dead in Baytown city park

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Baytown police are investigating the death of a juvenile who was found in a city park early Tuesday morning.It was about 8:15 a.m. when police were called to Tejas Park in the 500 block of Hafer Ave. When an officer arrived, he located a female victim lying in the grass She was unresponsive and had blood on her chest.The officer immediately called for Baytown EMS. The girl was pronounced deceased. Homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate.While the cause of death has not been determined, police say this is a homicide case.Baytown Police Chief John Stringer stated, "The officers and detectives are actively investigating this case and will work to ensure that the offender is brought to justice. We will partner with our citizens and area law enforcement to ensure this crime is resolved and we advocate for the victim."This investigation is ongoing. The Baytown Police Department urges anyone with information to call 281-422-8371 or they may leave a tip with Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-8477(TIPS).