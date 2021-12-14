woman killed

Family of single mom killed during Baytown vigil pleads for information on suspects: 'It's unfair'

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Family of mom killed pleads for information on suspect: 'It's unfair'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 25-year-old mother is the victim of a deadly mass shooting that took place during a candlelight vigil for a friend in Baytown.

On Sunday, at about 7 p.m., a gunman fired into a crowd that was gathered at a field near North Market Loop in Baytown. Disha Allen was shot to death and at least 13 others were injured.

Allen's mother, Leanna Goudeau, said her daughter was a single mom who works in security, and leaves behind a daughter.

"I feel it's unfair that she's leaving behind her daughter, who will be five next week, and will never see her mother again," Goudeau said.

SEE ALSO: Suspect on the run after 1 dead, 13 injured in drive-by shooting at vigil in Baytown, deputies say

The vigil Allen attended was for Jamal Narcisse, a 29-year-old man, who was murdered earlier in December. Narcisse's mom organized the vigil outside of her food truck, "Yvonne's Famous Kitchen."

While the crowd released balloons into the air, a suspect drove by and shot into the crowd, deputies said. Goudeau said she last spoke with her daughter hours before.

"She said, 'I'll see you in the morning,'" recalled Goudeau.

Allen was supposed to pick up her daughter, who has special needs. Goudeau helps take care of her and is now struggling with how her granddaughter will process the loss.

"She has a lot on her plate already with my granddaughter being special needs," Goudeau said. "She was a responsible single mother, doing the best she could."

The family is begging anyone with any information to come forward to help get justice for Allen and her daughter.

"My heart goes out to everyone involved and the ones that got to go home, but (Allen) didn't get that chance. So, please help us get her justice," Allen's aunt, Annie Goudeau said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral expenses for Allen.

The suspect(s) are believed to have been driving a small dark-colored sedan. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sherriff's Office at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS for a possible reward of up to $5,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
baytownwoman shotwoman killedvigilshooting
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
Family of woman killed in wrong-way crash left devastated
Family of murdered woman pushes for new law on handling remains
Woman charged in wrong-way crash that killed man and woman on I-45
Man and woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-45
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Show More
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Cool morning with mild afternoon temperatures
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
19-year-old killed in drive-by shooting outside apartment complex
More TOP STORIES News