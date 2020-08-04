Baylor University requiring negative COVID test for students returning to campus

WACO, Texas (KTRK) -- Beginning this week, Baylor University is mailing out COVID-19 test kits to all students who plan to return to campus this fall.The university said each student must have a negative test before moving on campus or starting classes at the end of the August.Students will be required to complete the test the same day and should get results back within 24 to 48 hours of the lab receiving it.However, thesays "testing all students" before allowing campus entry may have "limited usefulness.""Among the concerns are the date between when the test is administered and when you have to show up for school. That period of time remains unaccounted for, so a person could take a test, have it come back in four days and be negative and go off to school, but that time during those four days and any other time between getting those results and getting back to school will have question mark around them," said chair of molecular virology and microbiology Dr. Joseph Petrosino.Baylor University students who test positive for the virus are required to wait 10 days after symptom onset, show no symptoms, and be fever free for at least 24 hours after having a fever.