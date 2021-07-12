Pivotal new cancer research tower tops off in the Medical Center

HOUSTON, Texas -- A new structure aimed at greatly expanding medical services and outpatient care to residents of Greater Houston recently topped off.At an official ceremony attended by VIPs and industry names, Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center toasted the completion of the concrete structure pivotal in the construction of the O'Quinn Medical Tower at the McNair Campus.This new 12-story O'Quinn Medical Tower at Baylor St. Luke's - McNair Campus will be the new clinical home for the, per a release. The center is nationally ranked for cancer care byt and is one of only three National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in Texas. It earned that designation through Baylor College of Medicine.