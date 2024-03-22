Meanwhile, the Houston Cougars are about to start their journey toward a title, first facing Longwood in Memphis at 8:20 p.m.

Former UT Longhorn Bijan Robinson has perfect March Madness bracket after day of upsets

March Madness brackets were busted after a day in the first round that saw lower seeds upset some of the big schools, including Kentucky.

Well, it's not called March Madness for nothing.

The first round of the NCAA Tournament has already lived up to its name, with less than 1%, or .00038% to be specific, of college basketball brackets remaining perfect after Thursday night's games.

If you're suffering from a bout of busted brackets, maybe you should have teamed up with former UT Longhorn and current Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson to make your picks.

Robinson's bracket is one of those perfect ones still standing.

"Perfect day 1 haha kinda dope," he said on X, formerly Twitter, reacting with a smiling emoji.

"Tell me the lottery numbers for the next powerball," added user @ShemarXayWarren. It seems Shemar has the right idea.

Here's how we plunged into college basketball chaos.

The biggest bracket buster came after No. 14 Oakland upset No. 3 Kentucky, 80-76. It made for another early exit for Kentucky and John Calipari, who has lost four of his past five NCAA Tournament games.

The NCAA says only about 5% of entrants picked Oakland.

Still, that's not to take away from Oakland, who delivered the first true shock of March Madness and picked up their second NCAA Tournament win in school history.

This isn't the last you'll hear of Oakland for now. Next, they're set to take on NC State, who is also making headlines after becoming the third No. 11 seed to knock out a No. 6 seed when they beat Texas Tech, 80-67.

NC State needed to win its conference tournament just to get into the NCAA contest.

Other notable upsets include Duquesne, who won its first NCAA game in 46 years by taking down BYU, and Oregon added to the madness by defeating South Carolina.

Texas teams still dancing

The Texas Longhorns are on to the second round Saturday night to face a foe who also wears orange, the Tennessee Volunteers. UT got there by topping Colorado State 56-44 in the first round.

We know at least one UT alum is happy: Matthew McConaughey.

But first, the Houston Cougars will begin their tourney journey toward a first-ever national title.

Houston will face Longwood in Memphis Friday at 8:20 p.m.

Texas A &M will hit the hardwood just a few hours before that to face Nebraska at 5:50 p.m. The Lady Aggies are also playing Nebraska in the first round on the women's side.

Looking for a lunchtime game? Baylor is up against Colgate at 11:40 a.m. For the night owls, TCU and Utah State have the late game at 8:55 p.m.

Ones to watch

Going back to the women's tournament, it's a battle in Baton Rouge at 3 p.m. between No. 14 Rice and defending national champions LSU. You can watch that game on ESPN, but Rice is also hosting a watch party.

The Texas A &M-Corpus Christi women's team made history, going to the big dance for the first-time ever after winning the Southland Conference.

They'll open the tournament against No. 1 USC on Saturday in Los Angeles.

And while she's not from Texas, Iowa's Caitlin Clark has fast become a household name in sports.

Clark is the NCAA's all-time scoring leader and is expected to be drafted by the WNBA's Indiana Fever.

Clark and the Hawkeyes will tip off on Saturday, in what will be her final March Madness game. Iowa, who is No. 1, will face No. 16 Holy Cross.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.