Sweet 16 no longer in play for No. 3 Baylor, struggles to cut deficit in loss to No. 6 Clemson

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (KTRK) -- With an opportunity to claim a Sweet 16 berth in Los Angeles, No. 3 Baylor Bears were eliminated by No. 6 Clemson Tigers, 64-72, in the second round of the men's NCAA Tournament's West Region.

At halftime, Baylor trailed Clemson, 25-35. The Bears shot 38% from three-point territory while turning the ball over seven times. Freshman guard Ja'Kobe Walter led the way with 10 points and four rebounds in the first half.

Filling up the Bears' stat sheet, guard RayJ Dennis finished the contest with 27 points, six rebounds, and two assists. Baylor's Walter put up 20 points and six rebounds.

In the end, Baylor made a late push to cut the lead to single digits in the second half, but Clemson was able to prevent the Bears from erasing the margin.

With Baylor's March Madness run now over, the Bears made it to Round 32 after stomping the No. 14 Colgate Raiders in the first round on Friday in a 92-67 victory.