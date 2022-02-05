2 bodies found in apartment, a 3rd found nearby in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people were found dead at two locations near Shepherd Park in northwest Houston, police say.Police confirm, two bodies were found in an upstairs apartment on Oak Street around 6 a.m. Saturday and a third body was found less than a mile away on Chamboard Lane.Rounds from a rifle were found at the apartment on Oak Street.One person has been detained for questioning, no further details have been given.This is an ongoing investigation.