Swing for the Fences at Home Run Dugout!

KATY, TX (KTRK) -- Home Run Dugout is not a batting cage. There are no sweaty helmets and no fastballs flying past you at 70 miles per hour.

The company's patented batting bays feature soft-toss pitching machines making the experience suitable for sluggers of all ages and skill levels.

Co-founder Nick Hermandorfer says it's time for everyone to "Swing for the Fences. Home Run Dugout is a new way to play the game of baseball and softball. We've reinvented the batting cage. We've made them more approachable, more social. Now the ball pops up from the ground almost like a dad tossing it."

Home Run Dugout is a simulated game where you can hit in any major league stadium and compete against your family and friends.

Vice President of operations says, "Home Run Dugout is good for all ages and all skill levels from kids who play select ball to their parents. Even if you've never played, after a few swings, you'll be having a blast."

In addition to the baseball experience, Home Run Dugout features a full-service restaurant and three bars.

Hermandorfer says the venue's biergarten baseball mini-field is the perfect spot to gather. "It's really meant to be a communal park. It's where families can get together to play whiffle ball or kickball while enjoying good food and great drinks."

Home Run Dugout, located in Katy, Texas, is the first of its kind. Major League Baseball legend and Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan is an investor.

There's nothing like hitting a home run . Here's your chance to swing for the fences at any big league baseball stadium.