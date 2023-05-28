3 killed in wrong-way crash on Katy Freeway, Harris County deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A wrong-way crash ended with three people being killed on the Katy Freeway on Sunday, according to deputies.

Harris County Precinct 5 said the incident happened at about 2:10 a.m. in the 8500 block of the Katy Freeway.

Preliminary information indicates that a driver in a Honda was allegedly going the wrong way before hitting a Toyota Camry head-on.

Deputies said two people were in the Honda and one in the Camry. All three were pronounced dead.

Video at the scene shows the heavy damage to both cars along the toll lanes of the freeway.

Pct. 5 said it was unclear which direction the Honda was going.

