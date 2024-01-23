The Astros' legendary closer retired in 2010 and was eligible starting in 2016. His last year of eligibility would be in 2025.

Can 'Billy the Kid' make the Baseball Hall of Fame? Wagner down to 2nd to last eligible year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Adrian Beltre and Joe Mauer, two of baseball's premier two-way stars of their time, are expected to enter the Baseball Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility.

However, the same can't be said for the Houston Astros' legendary closing pitcher Billy Wagner, who could celebrate or face another year of waiting when the class of 2024 inductions are announced Tuesday evening.

Wagner, whom the 'Stros selected 12th overall in the 1993 MLB Amateur Draft, is down to his second to last shot of entering the coveted hall in Cooperstown, New York.

Wagner was on 10.5% of ballots when he was first eligible in 2016. The seven-time All-Star is sixth in career saves with 422, going 47-40 with a 2.31 ERA in 16 seasons. A left-handed reliever, he struck out 1,196 in 903 innings with Houston (1995-2003), Philadelphia (2004-05), the New York Mets (2006-09), Boston (2009) and Atlanta (2010).

Despite the sterling resume, the Baseball Writers Association of America, the voting body for the hall of fame, gave 68% of their vote for Wagner's induction last year.

Ahead of Tuesday's announcement, set for 5 p.m. CT, Wagner was polling at 78% in the Hall of Fame Ballot Tracker, which would be enough to get him over the required 75% threshold to make it.

The Baseball Hall gives hopefuls 10 years of eligibility starting five years after the season they retire. Wagner retired as a Brave in 2010 and began eligibility on the 2016 ballot.

Since then, Wagner has been aiming to join teammates Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell for the honor.

Other notable former Astros on the ballot include Carlos Beltran and Andy Pettitte.

The Associated Press and ESPN contributed to this story.

